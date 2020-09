We are finalists, we don’t roll with people who are disqualified – Laycon throws shade (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ contestant, Laycon has thrown a heavy shade at former ‘bestie’ and disqualified housemate, Erica.

Laycon while speaking with the other four remaining housemates on Friday in the garden, said they are finalists and don’t roll with disqualified housemates.

“…finalists, we don’t roll with people that have been disqualified,” he said before Dorathy cut him short that the word is a bit sensitive to use in the house.

Watch the video: