“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica

Veteran journalist and Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu has sent a strong message for BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica through his Instagram account.

According to the CEO of the popular magazine, he is with Erica during her trying times and he is making plans for her already.

Dele Momodu who is a friend of Kiddwaya’s father, however, used the opportunity to reach out to Billionaire, Terrywaya, advising him to stay strong amidst the controversies.

This comes a few weeks after Terrywaya announced the approval of Erica and his son’s relationship.

