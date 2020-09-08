TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Dele-momodu-erica

Veteran journalist and Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu has sent a strong message for BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica through his Instagram account.

According to the CEO of the popular magazine, he is with Erica during her trying times and he is making plans for her already.

Dele Momodu who is a friend of Kiddwaya’s father, however, used the opportunity to reach out to Billionaire, Terrywaya, advising him to stay strong amidst the controversies.

READ ALSO

Actor, Timini discloses why Kiddwaya might be happy about…

#BBNaija: Billionaire father, Terry Waya promises to give…

This comes a few weeks after Terrywaya announced the approval of Erica and his son’s relationship.

See his post below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stay strong… @terrywaya

A post shared by CHIEF DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells Ozo

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to BBNaija…

Actor, Timini discloses why Kiddwaya might be happy about Erica’s…

#BBNaija: Billionaire father, Terry Waya promises to give half of the prize…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly divorces him, took…

Friendship goals: Ka3na and Lucy reunite for the first time since her eviction…

#BBNaija: Ozo turns watchman, admires Nengi while she sleeps (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica would be missed by both viewers and housemates because she has…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More