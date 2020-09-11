We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer – Buhari

As Nigeria and the rest of the world face economic challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Central Bank not to give anyone foreign exchange to import food or fertilizer.

This is in a bid to make agriculture lucrative in the country.

President Buhari wrote on Twitter, “I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.”

He added that there are a lot of able-bodied young people in the country who are willing to work.