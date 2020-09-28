‘We Will Set Nigeria Ablaze If Anyone Comes For Us’ – Nigerian Lesbians Fire Back Over Recent Threat

A group of Nigerian lesbians has vowed to tear the country following the threats from Nigerians on social media.

A lady identified as Amara, with twitter handle @the_amarion shared a picture of her partner and another couple and captioned it,

this picture is important!!!

two lesbian couples in Nigeria

lesbianing

and loving.

The lady also shared more pictures from the retreat. See them below,

Nigerians have however called on the police to find them and arrest. Amara, the lesbian woman sent out a message to Nigerians saying;

“see bah!!!! if you ever look for me. My lovers. if you ever look for me! Do not be quiet. Do not be phyuking quiet!” “For everyone tagging Nigerian police to my posts. my people will burn down Nigeria. to the phyuking ground. Let them look for me first”