‘What most young men can do, my 81-year-old husband can do better’ — Alaafin of Oyo’s wife

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
alaafin oyo-wife

Ayaba Aishat Folashade Adeyemi, one of the numerous wives to 81-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, has revealed in an interview with TheNation news outlet why she thinks her husband can do better than most young men.alaafin oyo-wife

The mother-of -three who met the foremost traditional ruler during an excursion to the palace at 25, revealed why he is far different from most men.

Ayaba Aishat told TheNation ;

He is wise and intelligent. Most times when he is not in the office or attending to visitors, he is in the library reading. He reads a lot and encourages us to read too. At times he would tell you to look for the meaning of a word; you will be surprised that he would tell you the meaning of that word as it is written in the dictionary or on Google.

He is such a wonderful man. His depth of knowledge is unrivaled.
He is also a unique Yoruba monarch. He is popular and brilliant, and there is no place he cannot go as a Yoruba oba. Alaafin is the first among the Yoruba obas. The way he does his things are different.

Kabiyesi is very romantic. If you are not close to him, you won’t know that he is loving and kind. At times when I’m in the kitchen, he would come and offer to assist. While at the college, he would dish food for me and instruct the driver to bring it to school.

The difference in our age gap has not stopped him from showing affection. He shows affection more than some of these young men you see outside there. What a young man can do out there, Kabiyesi does better.”

