What of Wizkid? – fans react as Tiwa Savage lists Davido, Naira Marley as men who support women

Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Savage has been trending on social media over a statement she made via her Twitter handle.

Tiwa Savage had dropped a video from the celebration of her album, Celia and captioned it with appreciation to Davido, Naira Marley, and DJ Spinall, who she said support women.

On behalf of #Celia special thanks to the men who support women like @davido @officialnairam1 @DJSPINALL and everyone that came out Continue streaming the Album #GoodMusic 🎥 @deeds_art

Additional edits @i_amxela pic.twitter.com/10vm2uvpqX — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) September 9, 2020

However, considering the once upon closeness she had with Ayo Wizkid Balogun, some fans of the Star Boy had expected his name to be listed among the men she was talking about.

Recall that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid performed a song titled, Ma Lo together on stage last year.

Nigerians especially Wizkid fans however, took to their Twitter handles to react.

See some of the reactions below;

@wizkidayo dosent support you anymore or what? Please someone should clear me asap with this whole drama?? — JustVibez #bbnaija (@JustVibez1) September 9, 2020

Your most streamed song on spotify, na wizkid do d charity work. He even took u to 02 twice, u won Ema Award through d help of @wizkidayo. Isn't that obvious you're licking ass? From @wizkidayo @Zlatan_Ibile @davido, you're confused and frustrated 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Victor Wisdom Chinemerem (@VictorWisdomCh1) September 9, 2020