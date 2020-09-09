TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

What of Wizkid? – fans react as Tiwa Savage lists Davido, Naira Marley as men who support women

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Savage has been trending on social media over a statement she made via her Twitter handle.

Tiwa Savage had dropped a video from the celebration of her album, Celia and captioned it with appreciation to Davido, Naira Marley, and DJ Spinall, who she said support women.

READ ALSO

Tacha surprises Tiwa Savage with lovely gifts (video)

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

However, considering the once upon closeness she had with Ayo Wizkid Balogun, some fans of the Star Boy had expected his name to be listed among the men she was talking about.

Recall that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid performed a song titled, Ma Lo together on stage last year.

Nigerians especially Wizkid fans however, took to their Twitter handles to react.

See some of the reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: If I were a boy I would be a serial cheat – Wathoni (Video)

What of Wizkid? – fans react as Tiwa Savage lists Davido, Naira Marley as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

“Nengi refused to date Ozo because he is a one minute man” – Uche…

Nigerian music star, Lil Kesh returns, discloses why he’s been off the music…

All the things I prayed for in my life are happening – Regina Daniels

Daddy Freeze shows off his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie called him a bastard…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More