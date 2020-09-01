TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

“Why housemates nominated You and Me for eviction” – Kiddwaya tells Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kidd-laycon

The rich and handsome Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has opened up to the popular fellow housemate, Laycon on the reason why he thinks why other housemates nominated them for eviction.

The housemates that are up for eviction this week were nominated by the housemates. This was the method that was adopted in the previous seasons but was just incorporated in the lockdown season.

Kidd-Laycon

READ ALSO

I don’t want people to ‘Google’ my name…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before…

In a late-night conversation with Laycon, the billionaire son stated that they were both nominated because other housemates are intimidated by their strong fan base as they have never been up for the past couple of weeks.

He said,

“You should not be worried, the housemates nominated you and I because they are threatened about us.

“We are up for eviction because they know we are stronger and have never been up for the past few weeks.

“If there are more than two housemates to be evicted then we can worry but if not we are fine. If you make it past this Sunday just know for sure that whatever your fan base outside the house is strong.

“Just try and enjoy the week while you’re still here.”

The housemates that are up for eviction this week are Kiddwaya, Laycon, Tricytee, Lucy, Nengi, and Vee.

Watch the video of their conversation below:

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

My mom used to beat me for urinating on the bed until a doctor told her I have a…

I don’t want people to ‘Google’ my name and see it associated…

“Why housemates nominated You and Me for eviction” – Kiddwaya tells Laycon…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces…

UNILORIN undergraduate to clear drainage over romance scam

You are a hired assassin if you dress seductively to church — Mike Bamiloye

People you teach how to fish might kill you and your fish – Actor Jigan Babaoja

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More