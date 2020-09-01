“Why housemates nominated You and Me for eviction” – Kiddwaya tells Laycon (Video)

The rich and handsome Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has opened up to the popular fellow housemate, Laycon on the reason why he thinks why other housemates nominated them for eviction.

The housemates that are up for eviction this week were nominated by the housemates. This was the method that was adopted in the previous seasons but was just incorporated in the lockdown season.

In a late-night conversation with Laycon, the billionaire son stated that they were both nominated because other housemates are intimidated by their strong fan base as they have never been up for the past couple of weeks.

He said,

“You should not be worried, the housemates nominated you and I because they are threatened about us. “We are up for eviction because they know we are stronger and have never been up for the past few weeks. “If there are more than two housemates to be evicted then we can worry but if not we are fine. If you make it past this Sunday just know for sure that whatever your fan base outside the house is strong. “Just try and enjoy the week while you’re still here.”

The housemates that are up for eviction this week are Kiddwaya, Laycon, Tricytee, Lucy, Nengi, and Vee.

Watch the video of their conversation below: