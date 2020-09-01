Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has opened up on why her marriage plans failed to work out months after it was speculated that she’s walking down the aisle.

Rita Dominic disclosed how she was about to get married and how it didn’t work out during an interview.

She disclosed that she is happy the marriage did not work out.

She added that rather than bowing to societal pressure, she will marry the “man of her dreams” but in her own time.

“I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man society dreams for me. I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point. It didn’t work out and I’m happy it didn’t work out because I saw the signs” she said.