Why will you compare her with Genevieve? – reactions as #BBNaija Erica is compared with Nollywood star over Instagram live views

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Reactions has trailed a tweet posted by a fan of disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, where she was compared with Nollywood star actress, Genevieve Nnaji over Instagram live views.

The tweet posted by @_Kaelo_ read, “Tolanibaj IG live session had 759 people. Erica has 20k. Nah. Erica needs mad top management. If she nails it, we are looking at a major celebrity. Genevieve level.”

Following the statement, Twitter users took to their handles to react, while many supported the statement, others stated that it was wrong to compare Genevieve with Erica.

See reactions below;

