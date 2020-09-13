Why will you compare her with Genevieve? – reactions as #BBNaija Erica is compared with Nollywood star over Instagram live views

Reactions has trailed a tweet posted by a fan of disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, where she was compared with Nollywood star actress, Genevieve Nnaji over Instagram live views.

The tweet posted by @_Kaelo_ read, “Tolanibaj IG live session had 759 people. Erica has 20k. Nah. Erica needs mad top management. If she nails it, we are looking at a major celebrity. Genevieve level.”

Following the statement, Twitter users took to their handles to react, while many supported the statement, others stated that it was wrong to compare Genevieve with Erica.

Did you say Genevieve?? https://t.co/UkDBEYwaD1 — Youtube: The Gist with Susi (@Loulaodu) September 13, 2020

She could reach anyone’s level, no doubt about that but bringing IG live views as a yardstick for success is nonsense. Genevieve didn’t use IG! — 'Lanre (@leanraydollars) September 13, 2020

Please not the Genevieve disrespect https://t.co/sTmoewZXHE — Sweet Nello💋 (@VivienGabbriel) September 13, 2020

Just placing Genevieve’s photo alongside Erica’s with comparative impressions of like for Erica, retweet for Genevieve is an absolute sacrilege! You all are unkind jokers 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Chimee Adioha (@chimeeadioha) September 13, 2020