I will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos – Lady says

A Nigerian lady identified as Joy Micah, has revealed how she would will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos simply becuase choosing a state for a job, her peace of mind is highly important.

According to the graphics designer, she would pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos. According to her, with 4 months salary she will buy a land along airport road Abuja, then next 6 months salary will be to build the house.

“800k for a job in Lagos, 150k for a job in Abuja? I will pick Abuja, even if it means going to Apo or Asokoro everyday from Gwagwalada, my peace of mind is highly important.” she wrote on Twitter.

See reactions:

Huhn? When you say peace of mind. If you’re referring to traffic; you can literally rent a house beside your office. 3 Months salary is 2.4million (rent for Lekki Don complete). Another 3 months salary Don buy Camry ’08. So in 6months you Don soft.

Rethink pls — My Opinion (@Diji_O) September 10, 2020