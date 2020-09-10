I will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos – Lady says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
Joy Micah

A Nigerian lady identified as Joy Micah, has revealed how she would will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos simply becuase choosing a state for a job, her peace of mind is highly important.

According to the graphics designer, she would pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos. According to her, with 4 months salary she will buy a land along airport road Abuja, then next 6 months salary will be to build the house.

800k for a job in Lagos, 150k for a job in Abuja? I will pick Abuja, even if it means going to Apo or Asokoro everyday from Gwagwalada, my peace of mind is highly important.” she wrote on Twitter.

Joy Micah-twitter-job-post

See reactions:

 

