Wizkid buries deadbeat allegations as he shares lovely photos of his three kids; dedicates new song to them (Video)

Nigerian international superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has shared lovely photos of his three sons, Boluwatife, Ayo, and Zion.

The father of three who just released the visuals of his hit track, “Smile”, got social media buzzing after featuring his three kids in the music video that many have implied to be the video of the year already.

Wizkid shocked his fans as he puts all deadbeat allegations to bed following the move of featuring his kids. He took to his social media page to share screenshots of his them from the video and also publicly dedicated the track to them.

See the lovely photos below:

After a long delay, Wizkid is set to drop the highly anticipated ‘Made In Lagos Album’ on the 15th of Octber 2020. He has already dropped two tracks off the album which are “Smile” and “No Stress”. It is indeed a Wizkid season and his fans would definitely live for it.

Watch the “smile” video below: