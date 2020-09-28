“Words fail me!” – Tacha breaks down in tears on her ‘disqualification’ anniversary (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
natacha1

Reality TV star, Natacha Akide otherwise known as Tacha has shared videos of her crying emotionally on her one year disqualification anniversary.

tacha

Recall that in September 27th, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” house after having an altercation with fellow housemate, Mercy.

tacha

The socialite has since gone ahead to bag endorsements with major brands, win awards and do other great things, in spite of being disqualified.

Taking to her Instagram account, she expressed her gratitude to God in emotional worship for his grace, breakthroughs, love, mercy and for proving the naysayers wrong.

In a video, she was seen singing along to the song playing in the background and also shedding tears of joy. In another, she was dancing with happiness written all over her face.

She captioned the post,

“Words fail me! I’m way too emotional and I can’t help it🙏🙏
1 year of Divine Grace! 1 year of you Lord Turning things around for my Good, 1 year of making me whole! 1 year of Breaking Boundaries! 1 year of Abundant Grace! 1 year of Joy Laughter and HAPPINESS🔱 1 year of your LOVE and MERCY in my LIFE! 1 year of you Oh Lord, 1 year of proving the naysayers wrong! 1 year Later oh Lord I Thank you🙏🙏🙏”

See some of the videos below,

 

