You are a hired assassin if you dress seductively to church — Mike Bamiloye

Mount Zion movie maker, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye has said that any lady who dresses seductively to church is an hired assassin.

In an Instagram post, Mike Bamiloye revealed other attributes that qualifies such a lady as an hired assassin.

“You dress seductively to church. You decided to dress to kill. You dance suggestively to worship songs. You purposely dance to slay. And truthfully, are you not an hired assassin in the church?”, he shared.