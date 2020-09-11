TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


You can’t give your parents a befitting burial if you didn’t give them a befitting life” – Anthony Joshua

Sport
By San

British-Nigerian heavyweight champion, Anthony Olufemi Joshua has advised that children should learn to give their parents a befitting live rather than a befitting burial.

The renowned boxer advised his fans to show love to their parents while they still can as they can’t respond to any form of affection from the grave.

He made this known on his Snapchat on Friday. See his statement below:

Dear children you can’t give your parents a befitting burial while you didn’t give them a befitting live.”

They can’t see your love after they are gone or see you true affection from the coffin.

Give your mother or father a hug or a call and express your gratitude today.

“If you don’t have a good relationship with your mother or father this message is not for you”

See post;

