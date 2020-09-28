TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

I regret dumping you then but I don’t mind being your baby mama…

You misunderstood me – Kunle Afolayan tenders apology to Mike Ezuruonye

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Famous filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has apologised to aggrieved colleague, Mike Ezuruonye, who accused him of denting his image after he shared an alleged scam report on the latter.

According to Kunle, Mike simply misunderstood him as he never intended to put him in the bad light.

He said:
“While I did not see my innocent reaction to an indicting post by a random IG follower as capable of further hurting my friend and colleague, Mike Ezuruonye, to be labelled a tribalist in retaliation is very unfortunate,”

READ ALSO

‘Tribalistic human, you’ve always hated Igbos’ – Drama as…

Actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolyan shares lovely photos…

“Honestly, I was misunderstood,” the filmmaker says while shedding light on the matter.

“My reaction, which was rather spontaneous, was to chide the IG follower who appeared to be reporting the actor to me. And I merely asked (in Yoruba) how all of that was my business. It was like saying ‘when did I become an officer of the law’. Obviously, my colleague took the context of my post wrongly and angrily accused me of tribalism.

“I do not know what gave birth to such misrepresentation. However, while I am famous for living and promoting everything that my tradition stands for as a Yoruba man, I have maintained a mutual friendship with people of other extractions, Igbos especially. It is therefore not in the interest of both of us (Mike Ezuruonye and I) to politicise our emotion with tribal colouration. For me, this is undeserving of our other friends, and goes to offend the sensibility of genuine relationships we have each cultivated with people of other tribes.”

On how he has been promoting inter-tribal relationships through his works, Afolayan says the facts are there for all to see.

“The ideals are reflected in the themes and plots of my movies, some of which include; The Figurine, The Bridge, Phone Swap, Omugwo, and Roti.”

The filmmaker says he has offered an olive branch on the matter. “I have told Mike ‘I’m sorry’ since he found my post offensive. I am also apologising to anyone who also may have seen things from his point of view. Ire o.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: ”Keep the same energy now” – Nengi’s management…

You misunderstood me – Kunle Afolayan tenders apology to Mike Ezuruonye

Now that BBNaija is over, things you must remember – Peter Okoye says as…

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

NLC planned strike suspended after reaching agreement with Federal Government

#BBNaija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon speaks, sends message to fans after he won…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More