You must repeat that class – Bobrisky to Tonto Dikeh for not getting an invite to her graduation party

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has called out his “bestie” and Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike for not inviting him to her graduation party.

Recall that few weeks ago, an excited Tonto Dike took to her social media page to share beautiful pictures showing her in what appears to be a school hall, explaining that she had leaned towards education to attain new levels. She declared that the best decision she has ever made is going back to school.

The Nollywood actress has successfully graduated from the Gotni Leadership Centre and threw a party with her colleagues and few friends in attendance to celebrate her new accomplishment.

She took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from the party and wrote,

“Over the weekend..

GRADUATION PARTY FOR CLASS OF 20/20..

@gotnileadershipcentre

It was such a powerful Event..

Congratulations to my Follow LEADERS= THE LEADERSHIP CABAL”

Bobrisky, however, took to the comment section to express his dissatisfaction in his bestie for not inviting her to the celebration. He sarcastically wrote that the mother of one must repeat the class.

He wrote,

“You dis girl graduated you didn’t invite me. I’m calling Buhari u must repeat that class. Until I come there to eat rice before u graduate”.