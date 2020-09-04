TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Yul Edochie set to give out his Old Mercedes Benz SUV to a lucky fan on social media (Photo)

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed his plans of giving out his old car in a bid to get a newer model.

The son of Nigerian veteran, Pete Edochie revealed his desires to upgrade his 2007 GL450 Mercedes-Benz model to a newer one. He took to social media on Friday to tag the car manufacturing giant on his plans and how to get a newer model as he does not have the wherewithal at the moment.

Yul Edochie set to give out his 'Old Mercedes Benz' to a lucky fan on social media (Photo)

He wrote: “Dear @MercedesBenz I’m a big fan of your brand, huge fan. And here’s my ride, a 2007 GL450. Awesome machine. “5yrs with me. It’s time to give it out to a lucky fan cos I would love to get a newer model of it. Sadly I can’t afford it at the moment. Can anything be done about it?” the last child of legendary actor Pete Edochie asked.

The car manufacturer was yet to respond to his tweet at the time of filing this report.

