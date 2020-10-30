10 amazing Ankara styles every woman should rock in November

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By GONA

Looking for fashionable and amazing Ankara styles to rock in November? Look no further because we’ve got you covered.

Ankara fabrics are omnipresent and common materials for clothing in Africa, especially West Africa.

They are industrially produced colorful cotton cloths with batik-inspired printing. Typically, clothing for celebrations is made from this fabric.

Also Ankara fabric is known for its colorful African prints, and is deeply associated with African clothing. One of the best things about Ankara fabric is the intensity of its African prints does not change compared to other printed textiles that fade quickly.

Ankara are with no doubt, one of the top most rocked attires in Africa which makes any lady look attractive, unique, stunning and pleasing to sight. So are you planning to sew a unique attire for your special occasions, below are some perfect sewing styles you can pick from.

See amazing styles below:

Image credit: Google Images

