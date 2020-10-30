4 Years After Becoming An Adult Movie Actress, See the Luxury Life, Maami Igbagbo now lives (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
4 Years After Becoming A Blue Film Actress, See the Luxury Life, Maami Igbagbo is now living (Photos

It is without doubt that adult movie actors rake in tons of cash and now many ladies are now emboldened to delve into it. There is one lady called Elizabeth Ajibola Omotayo Igbagbo who seems to be making the most out of it. She is popularly called Maami Igbagbo.

The Ekiti state lady who never thought of becoming a blue film actress later joined the industry after the hardship which developed from the death of her mother.

Here are photos of Elizabeth before she became a blue film actress.

Due to the difficult situations, according to her, she was left with little or no choice but to sleep with rich people for money after which she later met Kingtblakhoc in 2016. She learned all about blue film acting from him till she was able to set up her own Adult film production.

She reportedly purchased a new BMW in April 2020 from the money she got from shooting adult content.

 

Now, Maami Igbagbo is living a rich lifestyle and different types of men are featured in her videos and she is making the most out of it.

She drives a luxurious car and a magnate in the adult film industry.

