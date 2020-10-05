5 Nigerian actresses whose parent died in 2020

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By GONA

The pain of losing a loved one never truly goes away, it’s like a stamp that stays for a very long time and sometimes, leave a permanent scar in the heart.

2020 has been a very tough year. From the deadly COVID-19, to police brutality and killing of Nigerians and then death of many.

Although death is inevitable, losing a loved one can be very painful! The death of a parent is one sad event that will always affect a person, irrespective of their social status.

Below are 5 Nollywood stars who lost their parent in 2020;

Destiny Etiko

Sometime in May 2020, Curvy actress, Destiny Etiko lost her father to the cold hands of death.

Destiny described her father as the finest man in the Etiko family and eulogised him for supporting her career.

“Am so pained, am so broken, am devastated; it’s as if my life is shattered, The world is wicked O.”

“I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone. Daddy you have always loved and supported me when I told you what I wanted to take up as a carrier…You prayed for me and told me that I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making you proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us.

“My heart is broken into pieces and I am not sure it can be mended for you left with a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with you still making me not believe that you are gone dad OBI AGBAWA M OOOO, my headmaster, my oyibo pepper, yy intelligent man, the finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY,” she cried.

Uchenna Nanna

In June 2020, Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna, lost her mother, Romana Nnanna.

She took to social media to announce her death by writing; “Lost for words. My dearest mother Iyom Jesus, Lolo Ezinne Romana Nnanna (AKA Daylight) has taken a bow at the early hours of this morning the 25/06/2020. May her sweet, gentle, loving soul rest in the bosom of our Lord, Amen.”

Bisola Badmus

In May 2020, Popular pretty Yoruba talented actress, Bisola Badmus was left heartbroken after losing her beloved father.

Anuchamba

In May 2020, Nollywood actress and producer, Anuchamba was thrown into mourning following the death of her mother. According to the actress, her mum was the reason for her success and plans to setup a foundation in her name.

She wrote, “She is the reason I’m who I am today. Today I celebrate you my mother my mentor you never properly enjoyed the fruit of your womb but it will never end their because am going to open a charity organisation with your name…”

Rachael Okonkwo

July 2020, Actress Rachael Okonkwo lost her beautiful mum who she had a close bond with.

In her words she said “My world is shattered,” , “My life will never remain the same again.” She wrote on Instagram.

