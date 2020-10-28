Adele reportedly dating British Rapper Skepta

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Popular artiste, Adele is reportedly dating British singer, Skepta.

Rumor has it the 2 have been hanging out a lot in recent months but are now officially a couple.

They’re both from Tottenham, and according to a report by People, they’ve been spending a lot of time together around the London neighborhood.

The singer and the rapper have been friends for years too as Skepta revealed in a 2016 interview while Adele’s been single since early 2019, when she and her husband of 7 years, Simon Konecki, announced they had split up. Adele filed for a divorce a few months later in September.

Both Adele and Skepta have children from their previous relationships too. She and Konecki have an 8-year-old son, Angelo and he has a 2-year-old daughter named River.

