TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

Alleged Sponsor Of ‘Pro SARS’ Thugs Who Attacked #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja Revealed

Entertainment
By San

It could be recalled that #EndSARS protesters in Abuja had a face off with Pro SARS thugs allegedly hired by the government.

According to popular Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, these thugs were sponsored by a member of the Buhari administration.

He made these known in a recent tweet which reads;

READ ALSO

ENDSARS: Reactions from Nigerians after IGP announced new…

Thursday is Thursday! – Runtown says as he plans to go on…

“PRIVILEGED INFORMATION: It has been revealed that the stick-wielding protesters were mobilised by the the chairman of Jabi Motor Park, acting with operatives of @mbuhari regime who contracted them to attack peaceful protesters. /1 “Next they are dropping voice notes into WhatsApp groups to turn this into an ethnic war! We must immediately swing into action to denounce this planned outcome by the regime, this is how they’ve figured out how to truncate the agitations

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar – Chacha Eke’s…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Alleged Sponsor Of ‘Pro SARS’ Thugs Who Attacked #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Increase police salary – Erica to FG as she shares a photo of their salary…

No more checking of Nigerians’ phones – IG Of Police

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS protest

Nigeria vs. Algeria: Lessons Learnt

Comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja ‘Sanyeri’ celebrates 46th birthday with lovely…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More