Alleged Sponsor Of ‘Pro SARS’ Thugs Who Attacked #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja Revealed

It could be recalled that #EndSARS protesters in Abuja had a face off with Pro SARS thugs allegedly hired by the government.

According to popular Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, these thugs were sponsored by a member of the Buhari administration.

He made these known in a recent tweet which reads;

“PRIVILEGED INFORMATION: It has been revealed that the stick-wielding protesters were mobilised by the the chairman of Jabi Motor Park, acting with operatives of @mbuhari regime who contracted them to attack peaceful protesters. /1 “Next they are dropping voice notes into WhatsApp groups to turn this into an ethnic war! We must immediately swing into action to denounce this planned outcome by the regime, this is how they’ve figured out how to truncate the agitations