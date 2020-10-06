And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide for calling him dumb

Nigerian international superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has replied President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie over her comments.

Recall the singer had earlier called out President Buhari over police brutality meted at young Nigerians by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). In response to his comments, the president’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie called Wizkid Dumb.

“Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid

When he grows up, he might learn respect” She tweeted

Wizkid has now fired back at Mrs Onochie, asking her to take the ENDSARS agitations seriously as a mother who has children. He also reiterated that President Buhari is an old man at 77

He wrote:

“lol a 77 year old man is not young ma.. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!“