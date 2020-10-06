Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland has sparked pregnancy controversy after sharing a new photo of herself. The mother of one has got people thinking that baby number two is on the way.

Davido and Chioma have been together for four years and have been blessed with one child. However, the recent photo has sparked pregnancy rumours.

Chioma looked bloated in the photo with a little bump protruding her mini gown.,. This is coming almost a year after Chioma delivered the first child abroad.

Though the couple hasn’t made any revelation, some are confident Chioma has a baby in her stomach and not belly fat.

See reactions below: