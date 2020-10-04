TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5…

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary with heartwarming message

News
By OluA

Barack and Michelle Obama are marking their 28th wedding anniversary today, October 3, and they celebrated each other with heartwarming messages on their respective Instagram accounts.

Barack Obama shared a loved up photo of them together and wrote: “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

READ ALSO

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black…

‘This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020…

Michelle wrote

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his genotype, washed…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock her, ignored Ozo ― Nengi reveals

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary with…

BBNaija: No celebrity was paid to support Laycon – Scarlet Gomez

Limit your going out so you don’t fade out — Bobrisky to BBNaija housemates

BBNaija: We need change – Kaisha reacts to #EndSars (video)

“I am totally scared of being in a relationship” – Mr Macaroni reveals

Reactions as Nigerians on Twitter renew calls for scrapping of SARS

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More