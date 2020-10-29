Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against Nigerian youths their use of social media surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Barely 48 hours after veteran Nollywood actor, Desmond Ellliot denied supporting the social media regulation bill at the Lagos state house of assembly, video of the law maker speaking against Nigerian youths on their use of social media, has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the 46 year old was heard condemning Nigerian youths, citing for example how the government was ridiculed and insulted over the recent chaos that happened in the country.

According to Desmond, Nigerian youths use the social media for negative things more than the positive. He added that the government needs to look into it and make sure something is done.

Watch the video below;

See how some Nigerians reacted to this;

@bummz111 Wrote “This is so shameful to watch. Coming from a youth. What an embarrassment. So social media is the cause of the woes of Nigeria. Any ways na Demi dem. #shameful”

@cherry_kyla wrote “Always a fool will remain a fool, God will punish u”

@metrix007 wrote “Desmond is canceled who’s with me?”

Via Instagram
