BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the house (video)

The recent BBBNaija Lockdown edition first runner up, Dorathy Bachor, has cleared the air in an interview with Olori Supergal that she doesn’t have any issue with the show winner, Laycon.

She however mentioned that she did not like the fact that he was a ‘touchy’ person while they were in the house.

She also mentioned that Laycon could confirm her statement and that she thinks he is stubborn and ‘has coconut head’.

Watch video below,