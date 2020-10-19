BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica were recently spotted spending time together in a video which has gone viral online.

In the video made available on Instagram, the reality TV stars were seen chatting and laughing while seated on a couch.

During their latest rendezvous, Kiddwaya was also seen stroking Erica’s back and the gesture quickly set tongues wagging.

Although, the duo haven’t said that they are an item, their display of affection for each other definitely speaks otherwise.

Watch video below;

