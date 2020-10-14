TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl in Africa (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica’s father in a recent statement agreed to the fact that his daughter is the most beautiful girl in Africa.

He said this during their meet up in person for the first time since they met on social media years ago. Erica could not contain the joy that filled her heart when they met.

While cruising with her in front of the camera, he complimented his daughter’s astonishing beauty saying she is good-looking and undoubtedly the most beautiful girl in Africa.

Watch video below;

