BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi makes first appearance in Nollywood

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, Nengi has made her first appearance in Nollywood as she featured in a new movie titled “Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story”.
Taking to twitter to make this announcement, 22 year old Nengi wrote;
“PlayNetworkStudios presents Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story, directed by Ramsey Nouah. In cinemas nationwide November 13th, 2020.”
Watch trailer below;
In cinemas nationwide November 13th, 2020. #RattlesnakeTheAhannaStory #November13#NengiXPlayNetwork pic.twitter.com/4zrS2JXtuh
— NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) October 28, 2020
Recall that the reality star who studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant.
See how Nigerians are reacting below;
@EyelashBarb wrote “A must watch Loudly crying facewhy only nation wide though y’all better make it available on showmax”
@nancywakawaGK wrote “It gonna definitely be my first time of going to the cinema to watch a movie come what mayGrinning face with smiling eyes.. November please where are you”
@Champagne_ie wrote “We gonna shut down the cinemas on the 13th Queen”
Via Twitter
