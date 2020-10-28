BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi makes first appearance in Nollywood

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, Nengi has made her first appearance in Nollywood as she featured in a new movie titled “Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story”.

Taking to twitter to make this announcement, 22 year old Nengi wrote;

“PlayNetworkStudios presents Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story, directed by Ramsey Nouah. In cinemas nationwide November 13th, 2020.”

Watch trailer below;

Recall that the reality star who studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant.

See how Nigerians are reacting below;

@EyelashBarb wrote “A must watch Loudly crying facewhy only nation wide though y’all better make it available on showmax”

@nancywakawaGK wrote “It gonna definitely be my first time of going to the cinema to watch a movie come what mayGrinning face with smiling eyes.. November please where are you”

@Champagne_ie wrote “We gonna shut down the cinemas on the 13th Queen”