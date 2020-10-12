TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after…

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship with Vee (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure has made it clear that her cousin brother, Neo will not have a relationship with Vee, his love interest in the recently concluded BBNaija season 5 edition.

The BBNaija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate disclosed this during a live session on Instagram while driving with her friend Gabby and Neo who sat in the back seat.

During their ride, Venita’s friend brought up the issue of ‘VeeNeo’ being an item, but the mother of two couldn’t hold back her feelings and she quickly rebuked her friend.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals…

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Venita said “God forbid” and told her friend to stop what she perceived to be an expensive joke to her.

As the friend tried to press further, a visibly upset Venita lashed out at her and bluntly told her to stop for the second time.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is already married to…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy reveals why she is yet to join #EndSARS protest

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship…

Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ condemns attacks on…

Ooni of Ife commends EndSARs protesters, recounts daughter’s encounter

Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in meeting with…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman during #EndSARS…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More