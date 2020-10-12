BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship with Vee (Video)

Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure has made it clear that her cousin brother, Neo will not have a relationship with Vee, his love interest in the recently concluded BBNaija season 5 edition.
The BBNaija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate disclosed this during a live session on Instagram while driving with her friend Gabby and Neo who sat in the back seat.
During their ride, Venita’s friend brought up the issue of ‘VeeNeo’ being an item, but the mother of two couldn’t hold back her feelings and she quickly rebuked her friend.
Venita said “God forbid” and told her friend to stop what she perceived to be an expensive joke to her.
As the friend tried to press further, a visibly upset Venita lashed out at her and bluntly told her to stop for the second time.
Watch video below;
