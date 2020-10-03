BBNaija: I didn’t do butt enlargement – Nengi reveals, says she only removed fat from her stomach (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-liposuction

BBNaija season 5 2nd runner up, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson has debunk claims that did butt enlargement.

According to the 22 year old, she only removed fat from her stomach and nothing more.

Nengi said coming out of the house, she started seeing stories that she enhanced her bum, and she regretted why she only said she did lipsosuction in the house, without explaining the type of surgery.

The model added that liposuction is nothing to be ashamed of, and she regrets ‘not blogging about her experience and would consider blogging her next surgical procedure’.

Watch video below;

