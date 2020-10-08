BBNaija: I’m proud of my body – Lucy says as she flaunts her hot body in new photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy has taken to Instagram to flaunt her body as she enjoyed a day out at the pool.

In her caption, the reality star wrote: ‘I am proud of my body, e no mean say I no hit gym when I settle down!’

See full photos below.

Lucy happens to be one housemate, who doesn’t care about what anyone says about her and she kept it real even to the point of her eviction.

Her departure from the BBNaija house remains one of the memorable walkouts which wouldn’t be forgotten anytime soon.