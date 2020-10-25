BBNaija: Kaisha and Lucy spotted chilling together (Video)

Ex-housemates of BBNaija season 5, Kaisha and Lucy have been spotted on chilling together.

In a video shared by Kaisha, the ladies could be seen nicely dressed for a special day out for the three of them. Lucy seemed elated as she could be seen giggling and posing for the video.

See also; Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why she celebrated her birthday at protest venue

Kaisha seems to be building a friendship bond with Lucy after the show and this could turn out to be the kind of friendship that could go on for life.

Since the end of the BBNaija lockdown show, majority of the housemates have bonded quiet well with each other both online and offline, with little or no drama.

Watch video below: