BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who are marketable and would get plenty endorsement deals (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon-oap toolz

A video of a man has surface on social media where he went on to list five housemates from the BBNaija house, who are marketable and would get plenty endorsement.

According to the man, the five housemates who are marketable are; Erica, Nengi, Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Ozo and he sees endorsement deals in front of them

He, however, stressed that BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon is not marketable.

Watch video below;

 

