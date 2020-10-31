BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, on Friday met with winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Laycon during a courtesy visit.

This comes as Laycon visited the billionaire and also took the time to share his experience in the Big Brother House, the lessons and how he intends to use his newly acquired fame to positively impact the society.

During the visit, Ned introduced Laycon to his project on eradicating malaria in Nigeria and across Africa through his malaria vaccine research and fumigation of the country.

The reality star in his response pledged his support to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.

See some photos below;