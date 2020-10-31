TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man…

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after…

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy…

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked…

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will…

Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts…

Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against…

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Big Brother Naija 2020Lifestyle
By OluA

Billionaire businessman, Prince  Ned Nwoko, on Friday met with winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Laycon during a courtesy visit.

This comes as Laycon  visited the billionaire and also took the time to share his experience in the Big Brother House, the lessons and how he intends to use his newly acquired fame to positively impact the society.

During the visit, Ned introduced Laycon to his project on eradicating malaria in Nigeria and across Africa through his malaria vaccine research and fumigation of the country.

READ ALSO

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’…

Read also: Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In Lagos album

The reality star in his response pledged his support to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.

See some photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man Utd (Photo)

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after feigning serious…

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In…

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked video

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will make you fall…

Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts baby girl

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album to be out on Thursday night – What we…

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

Tope Alabi showers encomium on Bishop David Oyedepo after he did this to her

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked video

Nigerian celebrities felicitate with comedienne, Real Warri Pikin

Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against Nigerian youths…

Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts baby girl

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More