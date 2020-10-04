TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja…

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she…

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

BBNaija: Laycon reveals his plans for the N30million cash prize (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon-oap toolz

Winner of BBNaija lockdown season, Laycon has disclosed how he plans to spend the N30million he received after emerging winner.

Laycon made this known during an interview with Legit TV, the fast rising rapper talked about his time in the house and how he has planned to channel his new-found fame to the growth of his music career.

When asked how he intends to spend the N30 million cash prize which he received after emerging winner of the season, Laycon stated clearly the his mother comes first.

READ ALSO

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi…

He added that he would extend his helping hand to other people who have also shown him love throughout his journey to fame.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I’m not your uncle – Dino Melaye to Roman Goddess after allegedly…

Press releases without action – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reacts as IGP bans SARS

BBNaija: Laycon reveals his plans for the N30million cash prize (Video)

#EndSars: Davido, Naira Marley, Mercy Eke, other Nigerian celebrities join…

Star boy, Wizkid blasts President Buhari over SARS menace

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

Man calls out Bolt driver who allegedly connived with SARS officers to harass…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More