BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson popularly known as Nengi has revealed how her boyfriend of 2years has refused to pick her calls after the BBNaija show.

During the media tour of the 2020 top 5 finalists, she told the host of Naija FM today October 1st that her boyfriend who she was dating before she entered the Big Brother house has been giving her attitude and has refused to pick her calls.

According to Nengi, she believes her boyfriend of whom she has been dating for 2 years has broken up with her since he’s not picking her calls.