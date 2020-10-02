BBNaija: Nengi and I are loyal to each other and it will remain like that till death – Ozo (video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Ozo in a recent media round spoke about his friendship with his love interest in the house, Nengi.

Ozo in his statement disclosed that himself and Nengi will remain loyal to each other even till death.

Recall that during their stay in the house, Ozo was usually seen hanging around Nengi and always making his intentions known until he was evicted.

However, since the show ended, the duo have been seen together once again, perhaps something might come up in future.

Watch video below;