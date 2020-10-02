BBNaija: Nengi reveals she doesn’t like the name ‘Ozone’ which was used to tag her entanglement with Ozo (video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Hampson has disclosed that she doesn’t like the name, Ozone, which was coined while she was still in the house.

Recall that BBNaija viewers after some time in the show began to coin names for housemates who were beginning to get attached to each other in the house.

And Ozone was coined for Ozo and Nengi and was used to describe their entanglement.

See video below;