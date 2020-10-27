BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls for votes for Erica

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate Kiddwaya has got fans reacting following his show of love and support for Erica.

This comes as he took to social media to ask fans to vote for her in the categories she was nominated for in the Blvck Womxn Worldwide party launch billed to happen on November 1, 2020.

He stated that it was the last day for voting and their queen had to win. He also asked them to show the world the power of their family.

Here’s what he said:

“This is the last day for voting. Our Queen has to win. Let’s show them the power of KEW. you know what to do.”

See post below:

This is the last day for voting. Our Queen has to win. Let’s show them the power of KEW. https://t.co/56Ty5ONGwC you know what to do 👈🏽👈🏽👈🏽❤️❤️ — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) October 27, 2020

Well, it is not a surprise seeing Kiddwaya doing this as he has bonded well with Erica even outside the BBNaija house.