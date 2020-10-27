TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave…

The youths are the problem of the youths – Charles Anwurum…

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying…

The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me…

Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians…

Oba of Lagos Staff of Office reportedly recovered (Video)

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

Popular comedian, Victor Ebiye opens up on buying Benz on credit…

Amber Rose says ex Kanye West bullied her for 10 years

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls for votes for Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate Kiddwaya has got fans reacting following his show of love and support for Erica.

This comes as he took to social media to ask fans to vote for her in the categories she was nominated for in the Blvck Womxn Worldwide party launch billed to happen on November 1, 2020.

See also: The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining her husband, Offset (video)

READ ALSO

With all the DMs I’ve gotten, I wonder why am I still single…

BBNaija: Mum and daughter goal! Ka3na officially introduces…

He stated that it was the last day for voting and their queen had to win. He also asked them to show the world the power of their family.

Here’s what he said:

“This is the last day for voting. Our Queen has to win. Let’s show them the power of KEW. you know what to do.”

See post below:

Well, it is not a surprise seeing Kiddwaya doing this as he has bonded well with Erica even outside the BBNaija house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave masters – BBA’s…

The youths are the problem of the youths – Charles Anwurum (Video)

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store…

The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with…

Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians react

Oba of Lagos Staff of Office reportedly recovered (Video)

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye

Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

I broke relationships by turning down collaborations for ‘Made In Lagos’ –…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

You left the protest after the DJ refused to play your songs -Fans drag Kizz…

My mom didn’t kill anyone – Actress Lilian Afegbai defends police mom

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More