BBNaija: Praise shaves off his dreads, check out his new look (Photo)

Former big brother Naija housemate, reality star and dance instructor, Praise Nelson has shaved off his popular dreads.

The reality star who was amongst the first top 5 to be evicted from the Big Brother House took to his official Instagram page to share dapper new photos of his new look captioning it

“New beginnings starts NOW !” he captioned the photos.

Praise is a father of one and an exotic dancer and fitness instructor.

Check out his new looks below;