BBNaija: Some of the pictures you didn’t get to see at the All White Party (Photo)

While BBNaija lockdown season is over, many viewers of the show as well as housemates continue to recount the experiences that happened in the house.

Tricky Tee, One of the housemates who seems to miss the house especially the Saturday parties, has shared some photos fans may not have seen from the All White Party that took place in the BBNaija house.

He shared the photos and captioned it; “Things you did not get to see at the Previous All White Party..”

See the photos below;