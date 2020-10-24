BBNaija Star, Nina Surprises Her Mother With A Car On Her 60th birthday (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Nina Ivy has handed her mother a huge surprise gift to mark her 60th birthday.

Nina took to social media to shower encomium on her adorable mother and wrote: Happy birthday mummy I love you . She topped off her birthday celebration with a car as a gift to her mother.

Nina and her husband welcomed a baby baby boy few months agonizing The United States of America. She recently revealed her baby’s face on Instagram. The 25-year-old posted a video of herself cuddling her little baby, Denzel.

Nina wrote ” My big cute baby, this was the day I left him for hours and I didn’t hear a word”

