BBNaija Star, Tricky Tee debunks claims that he requested N500k For Appearance Fee For #EndSars Protest In Bayelsa

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate Tricky Tee was recently alleged to have requested N500k for appearance fee, before he would attend the EndSARS protest in Bayelsa State.

Recall that the EndSARS protest has taken place in many major cities across the country, as celebrities in Nigeria lend their voice against police brutality and reform.

However, Tricky Tee was called out by a protester on Twitter, for allegedly asking for appearance fee before he would attend the protest in Bayelsa.

The reality star who is an indigene of Bayelsa  State, had visited his state and was welcomed by the Governor after he left the BBNaija Lockdown house this year.

The protester said the reality star was also offered logistics to come to the state, but insisted on collecting appearance fee.

The Twitter user wrote;
“Lmaoo, Tricky tee said we should pay him 500k for appearance fee..  Just to come and lend his voice in #BayelsaProtest “

However, Trick Tee in a post via his Twitter handle has debunked the reports as he urged people not to believe everything they read online.

He said, “I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.

“As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to#EndSars. There’s no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???”

“The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths.

