BBNaija: The heartwarming moment Kiddwaya approached a female fan on wheelchair (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya today, left Lagos for Abuja and he received a grand welcome as he touched down in Abuja.

In videos circulating online, the ex-BBNaija housemate was seen, surrounded by his bodyguards as an excited crowd clamoured to touch him and take photos with him.

He was however whisked away in a convoy before fans could have any chance to take selfies with him.

Well, a heartwarming video also surfaced on the internet, which showed the moment Kiddwaya moved over to a female fan on wheelchair to take photos with her.

The beautiful dark skinned lady, after getting the chance to speak with her fave, drew him closer and whispered something to him, which he apparently obliged to.

