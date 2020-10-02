BBNaija: The moment ICONS struggled to pick money Laycon threw in the air while leaving (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

A video has gone viral online, which showed some fans of Big Brother Naija winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, struggling to pick money, which he threw in the air for them.

According to the reports, the BBNaija lockdown winner had just finished his interview at a particular broadcast station in Lagos, and on his way out when he saw a lot of fans who were hustling to touch and take photos with him.

Unable to meet to their demands, the singer put out his head from his new Innoson ride and threw some wads of naira notes for the lucky ones to pick.

The fans were seen thereafter, scampering to get a share of the money from the floor.

Watch the video below;

 

