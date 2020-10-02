BBNaija: Tochi shows off his mom in new photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija star, Tochi, warmed the hearts of his followers and fans when he took to his Instagram page to share some new photos and a video with his mum.

The 2020 ex-housemate whose time in the house came to an end after only three weeks, has continued to bask in the love and support of his fans.

His mum recently came around to celebrate Independence anniversary with her superstar son and Tochi took out time to capture the beautiful moment.

He shared some photos with the lovely woman and also a video in which they give a ‘cheer to the good life’.

Tochi in his caption, hailed his mother, describing her as a strong woman who took care of him and his siblings.

He wrote:

“Y’all meet my Mama.The strong woman who bore and nurtured my siblings and I till we became adults (Still do till now) My mum is one of the kindest person you’ll ever come across. So free spirited and sweet. It’s been a while I set my eyes on her so she came over today to celebrate the Independence day with us. Meanwhile Happy Independence day Fam. All eyes on my mama”

