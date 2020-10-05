TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Tolanibaj blocked me on Instagram – Vee reveals, says she doesn’t have any beef with her (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

It looks like whatever BBNaija housemates, Vee and Tolanibaj have against each will not be ending anytime soon. 

Recall that Tolanibaj and Vee face-off started when the former professed her likeness for Vee’s lover, Neo, In which Vee didn’t find funny at all.

Well, in a recent interview with Olorisupergal TV, Vee disclosed that Tolanibaj blocked her on Instagram as she added that she doesn’t have a beef with her.

Vee stated further that she would respect her wish by giving her space.

The singer stressed that when the time is right they would have a conversation together.

Watch video below;

