BBNaija: TrikyTee meets Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri (Video)

Big brother Naija season 5 housemate, Timmy Sinclair who is popularly known as Trikytee, has met with his state’s governor, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.
Excited TrikyTee was full of smiles as he met the executive governor in the statehouse on Wednesday, September 30th, in the company of his dad.
TrikyTee shared a video of the meeting and wrote,
“I feel so humbled this morning, I finally got the chance to meet with our Governor, His Excellency SENATOR DOUYE DIRI Governor of Bayelsa State along side my Dad.”
