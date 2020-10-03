BBNaija: TrikyTee meets Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
trickytee-bayelsa-governor

Big brother Naija season 5 housemate, Timmy Sinclair who is popularly known as Trikytee, has met with his state’s governor, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.

trickytee-bayelsa-governor

Excited TrikyTee was full of smiles as he met the executive governor in the statehouse on Wednesday, September 30th, in the company of his dad.

Baylsa-governor

TrikyTee shared a video of the meeting and wrote,

“I feel so humbled this morning, I finally got the chance to meet with our Governor, His Excellency SENATOR DOUYE DIRI Governor of Bayelsa State along side my Dad.”

